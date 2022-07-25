Dallas police investigate active shooter at airport; crowds evacuate: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas police are investigating reports of shots fired at an airport Monday morning.

A brief snippet of police audio said officers were responding to the active shooter situation, but the shooter “is down.”

A traveler shared a photo on social media, tagging local news outlets, showing crowds being rushed out of the Dallas Live Field Airport due to a suspect shooter in the building.

“There is a report of shots being fired at the Dallas Love Field Airport,” Dallas police spokesman Juan Fernandez confirmed to Fox News Digital. “Dallas police are investigating, and will update media when information becomes available.”

Another video from social media showed travelers ducking down with their laptops and other electronics on the floor near a seating area indoors.

Aerial footage from a news helicopter over the airport showed a large police response.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.