Dallas nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A gunman killed two people and injured one at a shooting near a nightclub in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Deep Ellum-area nightclub Bitter End, according to KDFW.

Rickey Gossett, 37, was walking down the sidewalk in front of the nightclub when a suspect opened fire, striking Gossett as he walked near the club’s patio. Authorities say the suspect was directly aiming for Gossett.

Danielle Jones, 30, was inside the club, and uninvolved in the incident; however, she was hit as a result of the shooting. Both victims later died at the hospital.

A third victim was injured by a bullet fragment but was treated for nonlethal injuries at the hospital.

The Dallas Police Department stated that the suspect fled the scene on foot. Authorities are still searching for the suspect and describe him as a 6-foot-tall black male with a thin build.

This is not the first recent shooting in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

On Feb. 12, another shooting took place at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge about half a mile away from Bitter End, KDFW reports.

Two men began shooting at each other, striking a musician inside the lounge. The two men are also at large.