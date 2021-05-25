Dallas neighbor says suspect in Cash Gernon kidnapping was reported to police month earlier: report

A neighbor of the murdered Dallas 4-year-old said he reported the man suspected of kidnapping the child a month before he was found dead in a street, according to a local report.

The community gathered Monday night for a meeting with city leaders and police to speak about their concerns after Cash Gernon was found dead on May 15.

The man, who preferred to remain anonymous, told WFAA-TV that his home surveillance camera recorded a man who he said appeared to be 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, the suspect in the child’s alleged kidnapping, trying to open car doors in his driveway on April 19.

He and other neighbors told the station they alerted police several times about the prowler, who they believe was Brown, but officers never followed up.

“How do we make sure that this doesn’t happen again?” the neighbor asked police at the meeting. “We called a month ago, and now a child’s dead.”

A jogger found Cash dead in a street in the southwest Dallas neighborhood the morning of May 15.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Cash’s death was a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds, local news station CBS DFW reported last week.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used.

Surveillance footage from the home where the boy was staying shows the suspect, who the woman identified as Brown, taking Cash from his crib and carrying him away from the camera’s view, according to the detective’s arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Brown has been charged with kidnapping and burglary. He was being held on $1.5 million bond.

No murder charges have been filed as of Tuesday, but authorities have said additional charges are expected once forensic evidence has been reviewed.

