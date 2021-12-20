close

While other major cities across the U.S. have been experiencing record spikes in violent crime, Dallas, Texas had seen an about 8.5% reduction by the end of last month.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a Democrat, told Fox News Digital he attributed that success to three things – a strong police chief, having “a budget that reflects public safety being your city’s top priority,” and ensuring there’s “community buy-in” for crime reduction.

The city budget included funding to “improve officer morale” by paying officers market-rate salaries to ensure they’re not getting paid less than officers in surrounding communities and restoring the police overtime budget that was slashed from the previous budget.

“We’ve done things that we need to do in the moment that we take public safety seriously here,” Johnson said. “And I think that, you know, sort of flies in the face with some cities that have done in response to some of the defund the police movement and whatnot.”

As the outgoing police commissioner in New York City and others have recognized criminals feel increasingly “emboldened” when they know officers will not respond to crime, such as smash and grab robberies, Johnson affirmed the need for officers to maintain a presence in communities.