Dallas man bonds out of jail after allegedly running through stop sign at nearly 70 mph, killing young couple

A man accused of killing a young couple after speeding through a stop sign in Dallas over the weekend bonded out of jail.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dallas police reported that Antonio Ortiz, 22, drove his truck through a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a young couple.

The crash killed Milena Wilske, 18, and her boyfriend, Angel Ortuno.

Witnesses told police that Ortiz sped through the stop sign at a high rate of speed, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

“You could see marks all over the road and mud,” Wilske’s friend, Joshua Reyes described to Fox 4. “It just shows the amount of force that was put upon that car and upon them.”

Police believe Ortiz was going around 60 to 70 miles per hour when he ran through the stop sign and hit the couple, Fox 4 reported.

Ortiz was charged with two counts of manslaugher and was released late Monday on a $150,000 bond.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Dallas Police Department for comment.