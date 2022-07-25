Dallas Love Field Airport shooting: Police ID suspect as Portia Odufuwa, a 37-year-old Texas woman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas police have identified the woman suspected of opening fire at the Dallas Love Field Airport Monday morning as Portia Odufuwa.

Dallas police said she had been dropped off at the airport and entered the terminal.

“Odufuwa went inside a women’s restroom and a short time later comes out into the ticket counter area and fires a weapon several times,” police said.

A Dallas police officer nearby engaged the suspect and shot her “in the lower extremities,” police said.

DALLAS POLICE ENGAGE FEMALE SHOOTER WHO OPENED FIRE BY AIRPORT TICKETING COUNTER

Authorities took Odufuwa to a hospital. No other injuries were reported among passengers, airport workers or responding officers.

“At this point we don’t know where exactly this individual was aiming,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcie told reporters earlier.

A witness told FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth she saw the armed woman dressed in all black, walking in the terminal “with guns up.”

“We were at the counter checking in, and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling,” Judy Rawle told the station. “And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up.”

Rawle said she had heard from another witness that the suspect “was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere.”

FLORIDA MAN MENACES BIKE RIDER WITH MACHETE, THEN SHOOTS HIM IN THE FACE ON VIDEO

The incident happened near the entry and did not involve the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, authorities said.

“The shooting occurred in non-secure area at ticket counter,” a TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

But it snarled traffic at the Texas airport for hours. The airport suspended operations after the 11 a.m. shooting and the TSA evacuated the terminal and said it was ordering mandatory rescreens for all travelers.

Images inside show shocked travelers taking cover in the waiting areas.

Records show a Portia Odufuwa of the same name and age was accused of a 2019 bank robbery in Wylie and arrested near the scene, but the charges were later dropped.

The attorney who represented Odufuwa in the robbery case did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oduwufa, 37, had been accused of handing a teller a note demanding money, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported at the time.

A court had ordered an examination into her competency just two weeks before the dismissal, records show.

The FBI is assisting Dallas police in the airport investigation.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.