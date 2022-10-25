Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers: affidavit

An arrest affidavit reveals what may have led the Dallas hospital shooting suspect to open fire, killing two employees in the maternity ward Saturday.

Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice granted him permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby’s delivery. His girlfriend had given birth on Oct. 21, according to FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the TV station says while in the room with his girlfriend and newborn child, Hernandez began to act strangely and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him.

“The affidavit says Hernandez began looking through the closet and bathroom for anyone else that may be in the room and pulled a gun out of his pants.

Hernandez then struck his girlfriend in the head multiple times with the gun and began to call and text his family, according to the documents.

The report says he then told his girlfriend, “We are both going to die today,” and “Whoever comes in this room is going to die with us,” FOX 4 reports.

The documents say when 45-year-old nurse Jacqueline Pokuaa went into the room to provide services for Hernandez’s girlfriend, he stood up and shot her.

Fellow nurse Annette Flowers then looked into the room and was shot in the hallway.

“The police department had no forewarning that this person was being monitored by ankle monitor or anything about his criminal history,” Methodist Hospital Chief Glen Fowler said.

Hernandez was shot and injured by a hospital police officer. He was taken to another hospital for treatment. He has been charged with capital murder.

“Ankle monitors on violent criminals are useless,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.