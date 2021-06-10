Dallas boy Cash Gernon's suspected kidnapper faces capital murder charge in child’s death

The Texas man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cash Gernon from his Dallas home last month has been charged with capital murder in the child’s death.

Darriynn Brown, 18, faces the new charge after lab results revealed new forensic evidence that linked him to Gernon at the time of the child’s death, Dallas police said late Wednesday, without going into details.

DALLAS NEIGHBOR SAYS SUSPECT IN CASH GERNON KIDNAPPING WAS REPORTED TO POLICE MONTH EARLIER: REPORT

Brown already faced kidnapping and theft charges after surveillance footage from the home where Gernon was staying appears to show him taking the boy from his crib and carrying him away from the camera’s view before his death.

A jogger found Gernon dead in a street in the southwest Dallas neighborhood the morning of May 15.

“I remember looking at his poor body and I remember seeing ants on the bottom of his feet,” neighbor Antwainese Square, who discovered the body, told “Fox & Friends First” last month. “I can’t unsee what I saw.”

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Cash’s death was a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds. Police have said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown remained jailed Thursday in Dallas on $1.6 million bail.

His attorney, Heath Harris, told the Dallas Morning News that he was frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.

“It’s almost a month after this tragedy and I’m still waiting to prepare this kid’s defense,” he said. “We can’t do that till we have all the evidence.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.