Dallas-area grass fire destroys several homes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grass fire destroyed several homes in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs on Tuesday amid triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions.

A scorched field could be seen next to a freeway in southeast Dallas as fires raged at several homes along the outer edge of a subdivision.



next



prev



next



prev



At least 14 homes were destroyed, according to Fox 4 Dallas, though the fire is still spreading and this number could change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were immediately reported and it’s unclear what started the fire.

Temperatures peaked at 103 degrees on Monday afternoon in Dallas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.