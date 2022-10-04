Dallas 7-Eleven robbery: Thieves fire shots at clerk, rip ATM out of store with truck

The Dallas Police Department is searching for multiple suspects accused of firing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and ripping an ATM out of the store using a pickup truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood around 4:30 a.m.

The suspects smashed the front window of the 7-Eleven and hooked the ATM up to a pickup truck, then pulled the machine into the parking lot, WFAA reports.

TEXAS POLICE CHIEFS DECRY SURGING VIOLENCE: ‘THERE’S A LACK OF VALUE FOR HUMAN LIFE… NO FEAR OF CONSEQUENCES’

No one was wounded, but the suspects fired multiple shots at the clerk during the robbery, according to the local news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ATM was located by police smashed into several pieces. The suspects fled in an unknown direction and no arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said.