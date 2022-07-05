DA investigating fatal Boston-area shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred on Monday night.

In a release, the authorities said that two men were transported to a Boston-area hospital by the Randolph Fire Department.

One man, identified as 29-year-old Ivanildo Cabral of Worcester, succumbed to his injuries.

Another man, who has yet to be identified, sustained life-threatening injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Randolph Police responded to the area of 44 Mazzeo Drive for the report of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. EDT.

There was no active threat to the community, but the incident remains under investigation.

The Randolph Police Department said Braintree, Milton, Stoughton, Holbrook, Weymouth and Avon Police Departments and Massachusetts State Police assisted on the scene.

Mojitos Country Club advertised a pool party for adults and children from 2 to 8 p.m. over the Fourth of July holiday, with reservations required.

“Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section was present and participated in collecting evidence and processing the scene,” the office wrote. “A number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident, and State and Randolph police detectives are conducting interviews[.]”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.