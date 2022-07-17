FOX News 

D.C. mayor uses federal COVID-19 funding on homeless shelter for people who identify as LGBTQ+

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to open a homeless shelter for individuals who “identify as LGBTQ+ in the District.”

The homeless shelter opened its doors on Thursday and Bowser attended a ribbon cutting at the building.

A press release for the shelter’s opening states that it’s focused on providing housing and services to residents “who are experiencing homelessness and identify as LGBTQ+.”

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 25: City officials including Mayor Muriel Bowser discuss the rising violence at a press conference, in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The building where the homeless shelter is located was previously used for a family homeless shelter, according to the press release.

“The building previously served as a family shelter, but as the District continues to drive down family homelessness and with new family shelters open citywide, was converted into a shelter dedicated to LGBTQ+ residents – a population of residents who are disproportionately affected by homelessness,” the press release states.

According to the press release, the project was funded through a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in March 2021.

WASHINGTON, USA – APRIL 22: Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a press conference after multiple people were injured in a shooting near the Edmund Burke School in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2022
(Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The homeless shelter will have 40 beds and also provide mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and medical services.

“The Bowser Administration leveraged a grant through American Rescue Plan Act to establish and operate a 40-bed low-barrier emergency shelter for unaccompanied adults – 25 years of age and older – who identify as LGBTQ+ in the District. To meet the targeted needs of residents, the shelter will provide trauma-informed case management services, including mental health, substance abuse treatment, medical, and victims’ services,” the press release states.

Bowser said at a press conference that the shelter “embodies our DC values,” according to FOX 5.

Fox News reached out to Bowser’s office for comment.