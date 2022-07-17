D.C. mayor uses federal COVID-19 funding on homeless shelter for people who identify as LGBTQ+

website maker

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to open a homeless shelter for individuals who “identify as LGBTQ+ in the District.”

The homeless shelter opened its doors on Thursday and Bowser attended a ribbon cutting at the building.

A press release for the shelter’s opening states that it’s focused on providing housing and services to residents “who are experiencing homelessness and identify as LGBTQ+.”

The facility opened its doors after a ribbon cutting on July 14, according to a press release.

The building where the homeless shelter is located was previously used for a family homeless shelter, according to the press release.

“The building previously served as a family shelter, but as the District continues to drive down family homelessness and with new family shelters open citywide, was converted into a shelter dedicated to LGBTQ+ residents – a population of residents who are disproportionately affected by homelessness,” the press release states.

According to the press release, the project was funded through a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in March 2021.

The homeless shelter will have 40 beds and also provide mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and medical services.

“The Bowser Administration leveraged a grant through American Rescue Plan Act to establish and operate a 40-bed low-barrier emergency shelter for unaccompanied adults – 25 years of age and older – who identify as LGBTQ+ in the District. To meet the targeted needs of residents, the shelter will provide trauma-informed case management services, including mental health, substance abuse treatment, medical, and victims’ services,” the press release states.

Bowser said at a press conference that the shelter “embodies our DC values,” according to FOX 5.

Fox News reached out to Bowser’s office for comment.