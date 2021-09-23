Customer pulls gun on Philadelphia Chipotle cashier, demands she speak to manager: ‘Give me my food’

A customer waiting in line at a Chipotle in Philadelphia on Saturday pulled a gun on a cashier and demanded food after employees told her the store was closing, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a Chipotle restaurant in the Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue after the manager instructed employees to close the store and tell waiting customers to place their orders online due to a staffing shortage, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

However, one female patron who was with an unknown male took a gun out of her purse and demanded to speak to the manager when told the store was closing.

The cashier immediately pressed the security button to alert the mall security, but the customer threatened “if someone doesn’t make her food she will be back and there will be a problem,” police said.

The woman put the firearm back in her purse and another employee decided to fill her order in an effort to get her to leave, according to authorities.

Police said she gave her order and brandished the firearm again, demanding: “Somebody better give me my food.”

Once the order was filled, police said the woman took the food and left the restaurant in an unknown direction.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the robbery suspect to contact police.