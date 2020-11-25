Cuomo stands up for Trump on media, says news organizations don't show respect

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

NY Gov. Cuomo called out at media for not showing President Trump respect

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended President Trump this week as the three-term Democratic governor indicated the media did not treat the president with the respect that the office commands.

Cuomo said during an interview with WAMC radio Monday that the press has taken on a “nastier tone,” which he has noticed at his press conferences and all across the nation, describing a “disrespect that never existed.”

“The way they question President Trump at some of these press conferences is just – I’ve never heard that tone with the president,” Cuomo said.

When asked by WAMC’s Alan Chartock whether the president “deserved it,” Cuomo said there is supposed to be a “decorum” to the institution – indicating that even if you do not like a person, you still respect the institution he or she represents.

“There are reporters who just are unprofessional, don’t know the facts and ask really biased questions,” Cuomo explained. “You want to say ‘well I don’t like the president and I disrespect him,’ I know but it’s still the office of the president.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Cuomo accepts Emmy for coronavirus briefings as critics blast nursing home policy

– Gov. Cuomo brutally mocked by columnist for accepting Emmy award: ‘He was fantastic on television’

– Janice Dean blasts Cuomo over Emmy Award: ‘It’s so insulting … there are no words for it’

– Trump calls out Cuomo on stunting vaccine distribution during Rose Garden speech

– Howard Kurtz: Sending signals: Why Trump said Biden ‘won’ a ‘rigged’ election before backtracking

White House reporters befuddled by brief Trump statement on stock market

White House reporters were left befuddled by President Donald Trump’s brief statement about the stock market Tuesday afternoon, with one remarking afterward it was “weird as s–t.”

Trump spoke in the White House briefing room for a little over a minute to tout the Dow Jones Industrial Average passing 30,000 for the first time, calling it a “sacred number” and congratulating the American people for the milestone. He then departed to shouted questions from assembled reporters.

A hot mic on CSPAN caught reporters sharing their surprised reactions after Trump left, with one saying, “that was weird as s**t.” Another appeared to say it was “one of the stranger” briefings he had attended. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Jim Acosta says Trump will just be another ‘crackpot’ on internet after Jan. 20

– Kayleigh McEnany scolds CNN’s Jim Acosta over Trump coronavirus question

Los Angeles mayor tells residents to cancel non-essential travel ahead of Thanksgiving

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told residents Tuesday to cancel all non-essential travel as coronavirus cases surge in California.

This comes days before the Thanksgiving holiday, which the L.A. County Department of Public Health is “strongly” recommending people only spend with other members of their household.

“Please don’t plan, host or attend holiday gatherings for multiple households,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health said in new guidance Tuesday. “Instead connect virtually together.”

Anyone flying into LAX or Van Nuys airport also is being asked to sign a form acknowledging that they need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

“Failure to submit the form is punishable by a fine of up to $500,” the traveler form says. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Coronavirus surge in California blamed on indoor gatherings, travel

– California authorities insist people stay home — meanwhile they’re escaping to lavish getaway in Hawaii

– Gov. Newsom imposes new coronavirus restrictions after apologizing for breaking his own rules to attend party

– Sacramento Bee blasts CA Gov. Gavin Newsom for ‘hypocritical fiasco’ after attending party during COVID

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Sidney Powell demands Georgia Zoom meeting where officials refused ‘real audit’

– Penguin Random House staffers broke down in tears over release of Jordan Peterson book: report

– GOP poised to flip 4 House seats in California, more than any other state

– Matt Schlapp: Nevada allowing Trump team to present election fraud case ‘a great step’

– In Twitter spat with Ivanka Trump, CNN’s Tapper credits market forces for lower emissions

– Chris Evans, Zach Braff will ‘never forget‘ Trump ‘enablers’

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– FCC affirms ZTE poses US national security threat

– GoodRx co-CEO: We are happy Amazon is joining online health care space

– Gap misses profit estimates on higher costs from online shift

– Peloton customers canceling orders after months of shipping delays

– Amazon reverses after pulling Alex Berenson’s latest COVID-19 booklet without explanation

– Nordstrom tops earnings expectations, sees boost in online sales

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson asked viewers in Tuesday night’s opening monologue of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” what exactly does President-elect Joe Biden believe?

“What are his plans for our country,” Carlson asked. “Biden made it through most of his campaign…without telling us. A partisan press corps let him get away with it. Tens of millions of people voted for a candidate who wasn’t real. Joe Biden has started assembling his cabinet, so we’re going to go by his chooses to let us know what we can expect.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.