‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s son charged with sexual assault after alleged rape, held on $10k bail

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: GRAPHIC

Murder suspect Lori Vallow’s only surviving son, Colby Ryan, has been charged with sexual assault in Arizona after a female victim accused the 26-year-old of raping her. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

Arizona officials filed two counts of sexual assault against Ryan for allegedly forcing his wife to have sex after she repeatedly said no, court documents show.

He was released on bail Tuesday following his initial court appearance in Maricopa County.

His wife initially reported the assault two days after it occurred. The married couple had been “separated” and were living in separate areas for about a month when the alleged assault happened, according to a police report.

LORI VALLOW DOCUMENTARY: SON SPEAKS OUT ABOUT ALLEGED MURDERS IN NEW NETFLIX SERIES



next



prev



Ryan and his wife were watching TV when they began to have “consensual romantic contact” until Ryan’s wife decided she did not want to go any further. She reportedly said, “Stop,” “This isn’t a good idea,” and “I don’t want to do this,” but Ryan allegedly continued, according to police.

Ryan’s wife then locked herself in her bedroom while Ryan slept on the couch for the remainder of the evening. The next morning, Ryan’s wife apparently recorded a conversation between herself and Ryan in which her husband “agreed that he ‘raped’ the victim, admitting that he continued with sexual intercourse until ejaculation even after she told him to stop,” the police report states.

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL’S ATTORNEY ARGUES FOR ‘FAIR TRIAL’ AS SO-CALLED ‘CULT MOM’ SMILES IN COURT

The recording and the victim’s shorts have been submitted as evidence in the case.

Ryan made headlines recently after appearing in a Netflix trailer for an upcoming documentary series about his mother, who is accused of killing her two younger children in 2019 collecting social security benefits in their names after their deaths.

“Are you sorry for me, or are you sorry for my siblings?” Ryan can be heard saying to his mother on a phone call in a trailer for the upcoming series titled “Sins of Our Mother.” “I would’ve never thought you would’ve done something like this.”

ALLEGED ‘CULT MOM’ LORI VALLOW MENTALLY COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL, IDAHO JUDGE SAYS

The so-called “cult mom” and her husband were indicted in late May 2021 on multiple counts each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the deaths of Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s ex-wife, 49-year-old Tammy Daybell, officials announced at the time.

The pair is at the center of a tangled case that involves a bizarre apocalyptic religious belief that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders.

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL ‘DOOMSDAY’ MURDERS: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The children were missing for several months — when police say the couple lied about the children’s whereabouts and then slipped away to Hawaii — before their bodies were found buried on Daybell’s property in rural Idaho.

“My mom has spent her whole life protecting us kids,” Ryan says in the trailer.



next



prev



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others who knew Vallow featured in the trailer say she changed after meeting Daybell, who authored more than a dozen books based on faith.

The series, directed by Skye Borgman of “Abducted in Plain Sight” and “Girl in the Picture,” is set to be released on Sept. 14.

This post has been updated to reflect that Ryan is being held on $10,000 bail and has not been released.