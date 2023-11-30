‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow gets glam for Arizona mugshot, faces two more murder charges

Officials have extradited so-called “cult mom” and convicted killer Lori Vallow from Idaho to Arizona to face one first-degree murder charge and one premeditated first-degree murder charge in Maricopa County.

Vallow, who was found guilty in May of murdering two of her children and her husband’s first wife in Idaho in 2019, is also accused of killing her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and attempting to kill her niece’s former husband, Brandon Boudreaux, in 2019.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m. regarding Vallow’s charges.

“MCSO deputies departed Maricopa County [on Nov. 27] by vehicle, traveling to Pocatello, Idaho to take custody of, and extradite, accused murderer, Lori Vallow. Deputies from the extradition detail, F.A.TE. and K-9 traveled by vehicle, as it was determined weather conditions could impede seamless transfer due to potential air travel complications,” MCSO said in a Thursday morning statement.

LORI VALLOW INDICTED IN ARIZONA ON CONSPIRACY TO MURDER 4TH PERSON

On Wednesday, deputies returned to Maricopa County just after midnight, and Vallow was booked into the county jail. The extradition took a total of 18 hours.

Officials driving the long way with Vallow “said she was very chatty” and “sociable,” Penzone said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: ‘CULT MOM’ SENTENCED IN MURDERS OF 2 OF HER CHILDREN, HUSBAND’S FIRST WIFE

Vallow will be isolated in a high-security area, Sheriff Paul Penzone said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

“She is as much of a morbid threat to others as any other dangerous criminal we’ve had in our custody,” Penzone said.

An Arizona grand jury indicted Vallow after an Idaho jury on May 12 convicted Vallow of murdering 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan around September 2019, and conspiring to murder her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, in October 2019. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: HEAR ‘CULT MOM’ AND HER SISTER SPEAK AFTER VALLOW’S CHILDREN FOUND DEAD

Authorities in Gilbert, Arizona, believe that Vallow also conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, to shoot her niece’s ex-husband, Boudreaux, on Oct. 2, 2019, just weeks before Tammy died, as FOX 10 Phoenix first reported.

Months earlier, in July 2019, Cox allegedly shot Lori Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, to death in Chandler, claiming self-defense. Two months later, in September 2019, Tylee and J.J. disappeared. Cox died later that year of an apparent blood clot in December 2019.

HAWAII POLICE SERVE SUBPOENA TO BIKINI-CLAD LORI VALLOW RELAXING POOLSIDE: VIDEO

Years of chaos and mystery ensured as officials searched for J.J. and Tylee, Daybell and Vallow escaped to Hawaii, and then the pair spent years behind bars before Vallow’s trial eventually began last spring.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June 2020, investigators found J.J. and Tylee’s bodies buried on Chad Daybell’s Rexburg, Idaho, property.

J.J. had been wrapped in plastic and died of asphyxiation by a plastic bag over his head. Tylee’s manner of death remains unknown, as her body was dismembered, and remains were burned before she was buried, prosecutors revealed during the trial.