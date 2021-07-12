Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

Cuban president urges country’s ‘revolutionary’ citizens to counter protesters

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana to lash out at the worsening conditions in the country under the communist regime–the biggest protest in decades–prompting the country’s president to call on “revolutionary” citizens to counter the protesters.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also heads the Communist Party, addressed the country and blamed the U.S. for stoking the anger, according to the Washington Post.

“We are prepared to do anything,” he said. “We will be battling in the streets.”

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, took to Twitter to say the “U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights.”

Many of the protesters in the town of San Antonio de los Banos were young and hurled insults at Diaz-Canel. They shouted that they are “not afraid.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Trump easily wins CPAC 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll

Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Texas.

Trump, who’s repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House, captured 70% of ballots cast in the anonymous straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC on Sunday afternoon.

That’s a boost from the 55% support he won in the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary matchup straw poll at CPAC Orlando in late February.

“I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your incredible support,” Trump said as he gave the Dallas event’s keynote address minutes later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second, at 21%. No one else among the 19 potential 2024 Republican White House contenders topped 1%. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Billionaires descend on Sun Valley in private jets to talk about climate change

A cabal of some of the most high-profile people in media, finance, and technology descended on Idaho’s resort town of Sun Valley in private jets this week to tackle, among other things, climate change.

On Tuesday, the day the conference kicked off, traffic from private jets got to be so busy that the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily banned planes on the West Coast from taking off.

The FAA told Fox News it briefly held planes on the ground at their departure airports to avoid congestion in the airspace around Sun Valley.

The manager of the Friedman Memorial Airport in the neighboring town of Hailey, Idaho told NPR ahead of the conference he expected more than 90 private planes.

A session preaching the perils of climate change to people who flew to the event on their own carbon-emitting Gulfstream jets rankled some business leaders that Fox Business contacted earlier in the week.

“Talking climate change on his private jet?” one CEO remarked with a laugh, referring to Gates. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Rep. Nancy Mace joined Steve Hilton Sunday night on “The Next Revolution” to discuss the fight against the Left’s climate agenda.

“Democrats do a very good job of pulling on the emotional heartstrings of everyday Americans,” Mace said. “They use extremism and scare tactics. It was President Trump in his last few months of his presidency, he banned drilling off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia and Florida because that’s what the states wanted and demanded.”

