Cruz, Noem headline NRA’s first annual meeting since start of pandemic: ‘Pro-freedom lineup’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting is back after a hiatus during the pandemic, and will boast a line-up of political leaders such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Kristi Noem who will address the crowds in Texas.

“NRA members are true warriors. For generations, they have stood unflinching and unyielding against withering assaults on our freedom. Today, they’re still here standing guard in the face of a hostile administration and despotic billionaires who harass law-abiding gun owners and safeguard criminals,” NRA executive vice president Wayne LaPierre told Fox News Digital.

“Our 151st Annual Meeting is dedicated to these courageous and patriotic Americans. We are grateful to be celebrating this in person, in Texas, with like-minded leaders. Come join us.”

NRA CELEBRATES 150TH ANNIVERSARY: AMERICANS’ ‘GUARDIANS’ OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT

The meeting will be held in Houston over Memorial Day weekend, from May 27-29 at the George R. Brown Convention center. Political leaders such as Govs. Greg Abbott and Kristi Noem, Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Rep. Dan Crenshaw and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will speak at the Institute for Legislative Action’s Leadership Forum, the NRA told Fox News Digital.



next



prev



next



prev



The NRA anticipates tens of thousands of people will attend the annual meeting. It is the first mass gathering of NRA members in three years following a hiatus during the pandemic, and follows decades of holding the annual event.

“The NRA is very excited to host this pro-freedom lineup of nationally renowned political leaders in Houston, Texas – and just one year after Texas passed landmark constitutional carry legislation. This will be a celebration of freedom and the Second Amendment in a state that truly respects our constitutional rights,” Jason Ouimet, executive director of the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, told Fox News Digital

Abbott signed constitutional carry into law in June of last year, allowing Texas residents to carry a handgun in public without a license. Twenty-five states, including New Hampshire and Vermont, have constitutional carry laws.

TEXANS WILL BE ABLE TO CARRY HANDGUNS IN PUBLIC WITHOUT A LICENSE ON SEPT. 1 UNDER ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY’ LAW

In addition to political leaders addressing the event, the meeting will also feature 14 acres of the latest guns and gear from gun manufacturers; seminars ranging from concealed carry to how gun owners can best interact with law enforcement; a Saturday night concert; a women’s leadership forum featuring Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NRA’s annual meeting often boasts capacity crowds, including at its last meeting in 2019.