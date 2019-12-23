Crop duster sprinkles holy water down on Louisiana town

A Roman Catholic church in Louisiana used an unusual method to spread blessings all over town on Sunday: a crop duster.

Members of St. Anne Church in Cow Island loaded 100 gallons of the blessed liquid onto the plane to be sprayed on the surrounding town and nearby farms, according to a Facebook post by the Diocese of Lafayette.

Cow Island is located about 160 miles east of New Orleans. The unincorporated community is in Vermilion Parish.

Parishioners also brought water from their homes to the airstrip to be blessed by Rev. Matthew Barzare.

The social media post had been shared more than 500 times as of Monday afternoon. Some commentators requested a visit by the blessed crop dusters to their towns.

The blessing was the idea of L’Eryn Detraz, a Cow Island native who serves as a missionary in Ohio, the diocese said.