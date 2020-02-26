'Critical' shooting incident at Molson Coors' Milwaukee facility; 7 people killed: report

A shooting at the Molson Coors Beverage Co., in Milwaukee, Wis., has left “multiple people” dead, including the shooter, the mayor of the city said Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that at least seven people are dead, including the suspected gunman, according to its sources. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said several people had died, but did not give a specific number.

Milwaukee police are responding to a “critical incident” facility after reports of a shooting, authorities said.

The incident was being treated as an active shooter situation, according to media reports. Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney told The Associated Press there was an “active situation.”

Molson Coors tweeted about the “active situation” just before 5:30 p.m. ET, saying: “There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”

The Milwaukee Police Department tweeted that a “critical incident” had occurred and asked for everyone to stay away from the area. Officers responded to the area around 2:10 p.m., police said.

The company told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an email that the shooter was located in or near Building 4 in the second-floor stairwell.

Molson Coors and the Milwaukee police did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

An employee told WTMJ-TV that they were told to shelter in place. Officers from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Marquette University Police Department and U.S. Marshals also responded to the scene.

A local elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, the station reported.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. operates Miller Coors and has more than 1,000 employees at its Milwaukee campus, according to the paper.

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley was at a company conference in Texas when he was informed of the shooting. He is en route to Milwaukee, the news station said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.