Crew of armed gunmen rob armored truck outside of Chicago-area bank in broad daylight

Federal agents are searching for a crew of men who are accused of robbing an armored truck at gunpoint outside a Chicago-area bank in broad daylight.

The robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in Blue Island, Illinois, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Chicago.

Three men, in their late teens to early 20s, were seen in photos carrying handguns and pointing them at the vehicle.

They later fled in a car and were still on the run as of Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI.

Authorities said the men were wearing dark clothing, gloves and black face coverings.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.