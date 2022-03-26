Crane collapses into Boston parking garage, construction worker dead: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed Saturday evening, fire officials said. Officials did not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries.

The garage, located in the Haymarket area, came down after a crane on the top part of the structure collapsed on areas that were under construction, crews on scene told WCVB-TV.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’; EXPLOSIONS ROCK LVIV, UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The station later reported that a construction reporter had been killed.

It was unclear how many were hurt or killed in the crane collapse which reportedly happened at Boston’s Government Center parking garage which is located in the downtown part of the city.

BOSTON BOUNCER STABS, KILLS MARINE VETERAN AFTER BEING DENIED REENTRY INTO BAR

WCVB reported that multiple levels of the parking structure collapsed and that eyewitness reports say the collapse sounded like “continuous thunder.”

“Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted following the incident along with a photo from the scene showing a collapsed parking garage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Boston Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.