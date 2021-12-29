close

Americans across the nation have been waiting for hours in lines to take COVID-19 tests after the Christmas holiday as cases surge and rapid tests disappear from store shelves.

President Biden alluded to the alarmingly long lines this week but said his administration couldn’t have seen the COVID-19 surge coming.

“Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do, and we’re doing it,” Biden said on a call with governors. “But it’s not enough. It’s clearly not enough. If I had — we had known, we would have gone harder, quicker if we could have.”

In the same speech, Biden told the nation’s governors that there is “no federal solution” to the pandemic.

“There is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level,” Biden said.