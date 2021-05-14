COVID restrictions: What states have eased rules following updated CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance on masks, allowing states to ease or outright remove certain coronavirus restrictions.

The CDC announced Thursday that it revised its mask guidance again, saying they are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals, except in settings with incredibly crowded indoor gatherings.

“Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

While some media outlets remain skeptical of the relaxed mask guidance — with only 100 million Americans fully vaccinated as of May 1 — state officials across the country have taken the chance to relax restrictions where possible. Some states, including New York and New Jersey, have said they will review their policies and wait before adopting the new CDC guidance.

Here are some of the changes states have announced in light of the new CDC guidance.

CONNECTICUT

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that his state will implement the CDC’s new guidelines starting May 19. The governor will leave it to businesses to decide whether or not they enforce an individual mask policy or not, FOX 61 reported.

“When it comes to your store or restaurant you can say masks are required or not. You have a lot of discretion there,” said Governor Lamont.

The mask mandate will remain in place for schools through the end of the current academic term, the governor clarified. However, no one will need masks outdoors, ABC 7 reported.

“Unless you are in a very tight area, one of those particularly large events, where I would still recommend it, especially to those who are unvaccinated,” Lamont said.

The state also approved vaccine eligibility for adolescents aged 12 to 15.

FLORIDA

Gov. Ron DeSantis had already suspended all local emergency orders related to COVID-19 guidance as of May 3, including mask mandates. He also signed a law that limited local governments’ ability to impose various measures including a possible “vaccine passport.”

“I think if you are saying that, you are really saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in science,” DeSantis said at the time.

DeSantis also removed statewide restaurant capacity restrictions back in September 2020, the Palm Beach Post reported.

ILLINOIS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker quickly followed the CDC announcement by declaring that Illinois will abide by the new guidance, saying that he “firmly believes in following the science” and “intends to revise his executive orders in line with the upcoming CDC guidelines.”

“The governor believes firmly in following the science and will be delighted to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people,” the state health department said in a statement. “The scientists’ message is clear: If you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more.”

Some areas, like Chicago, will largely follow the new guidance, although they will possibly create “additional categories” for when mask-wearing should continue, ABC Chicago reported.

The city of Springfield will similarly maintain its mask mandate, for the time being, the State Journal-Register reported.

The statewide announcement did not clarify when the new guidance would take effect; however, the state is aiming to ease all restrictions as soon as June 11 as part of the governor’s “Restore Illinois” plan.

KENTUCKY

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday praised the CDC’s announcement as “the news we have all been waiting for.”

He said that “hundreds of thousands” of vaccine appointments remained and used the new guidance to urge residents to schedule a vaccine if they had not already done so.

Beshear made the guidance official Friday morning when he announced that the mask mandate will expire June 11 along with a return to 100% capacity for all venues, WSAZ reported.

In the meantime, the state will mirror the CDC’s guidance on masks. Beshear said that businesses do not need to check vaccination cards, and he encouraged social distancing when needed.

However, Beshear largely left guidance to city and county officials to determine.

MICHIGAN

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has come under consistent criticism for her handling of the pandemic, with Michigan at one point garnering national attention for the anti-mask protests at the state capitol in the early months of the pandemic.

However, Michigan has been one of the first states to adopt the new CDC guidance, with Whitmer announcing Friday that the state will no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.

“The commitment by Michiganders to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is allowing us to move toward a return to normal,” said the state’s health department director, Elizabeth Hertel.

“The vaccines work. That means once Michiganders are fully vaccinated, they do not have to abide by as many health guidelines because of the protection the vaccine provides from the spread of the virus.”

The new guidance fully removes the need for a mask outdoors at all, with all state mandates set to expire after July 1, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The new state order takes effect Saturday at 9 a.m.

MINNESOTA

Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that the state will allow people to ditch their masks, signing an executive order Friday to end the mask mandate he enacted in July 2020.

Walz applauded the new guidance as “exciting” and a “great day” for the country.

“And I think first and foremost it reflects the discipline and the commitment here in Minnesota and in many places across the country to protecting not only themselves, but their neighbors,” Walz said.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm voiced concerns about the move, noting the state is still fourth-highest in the country in new cases. She believes the current level of vaccination is “not nearly enough.”

NEVADA

Gov. Steve Sisolak had signed an emergency directive on May 3 that aligned the state’s mask guidance to any subsequent CDC recommendations.

As such, the state has followed the CDC’s updated guidance effective immediately, though, businesses may require patrons to mask up, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Private entities and organizations may have mask policies that are more restrictive than the CDC guidance,” the state said. “Workers should consult with their employers regarding workplace COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The Vegas Chamber of Commerce recommended that businesses maintain any mask mandates.

“Not every employee or customer may be vaccinated, so we urge businesses to play it safe by continuing to require mask-wearing,” chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald said. “Keeping COVID cases down is the key to fully reopening Las Vegas for the long-term and re-energizing our economy.”

NORTH CAROLINA

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that his state will roll back the majority of COVID-19 health policies.

In addition to suspending most mandatory mask mandates, Cooper will lift all mandatory rules for capacity, gathering limits and physical distancing, WTVD reported.

“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated,” Cooper said. “Get vaccinated now. If you don’t listen to me, listen to your doctor and do what your doctor tells you.”

Masks requirements will remain for public transit, as well as childcare centers and schools and in public health settings, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Local governments will also be able to enact tough health protocols if they deem it necessary.

OHIO

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he would end the state’s mask mandate on June 2, removing any need for a mask in any setting.

The state will also allow other health orders to lapse, except for those related to nursing homes and assisted facilities, the Daily Record reported.

“The vaccine is here. It’s stronger and better than medical experts ever imagined,” DeWine said during a speech broadcast statewide. “Everyone can now control their own health. Everyone can now control their own destiny.”

Schools and businesses will be free to set their own requirements after the state orders expire, however.

Grocery chain Giant Eagle said Thursday night that its stores will maintain a mask mandate for the near future, WKBN reported.

OREGON

Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that the state will immediately mirror new CDC guidance on masks and other health policies, easing the need for masks in various settings for vaccinated individuals.

“Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully vaccinated individuals,” Brown said in a statement. “That means Oregonians who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces.”

The state will continue to revise and update specific guidance for businesses, but Brown noted that businesses may continue with current policies, KATU reported.

“Oregonians now have a choice of how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” Brown added. “Either get vaccinated, or continue wearing a mask and following physical distancing requirements.”

PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania officials announced Friday that they will also mirror CDC guidance, meaning that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear face masks, whether indoors or outdoors.

“Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated,” said Pennsylvania acting Health Secretary Alison Beam. “This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70% of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order.”

Pennsylvania announced earlier in the week that it will target a full reopening on Memorial Day, although some cities — such as Philadelphia — will hold off until June to allow a full rollback, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

By May 31, all restrictions on capacity will be completely removed, as will any limits on the size of indoor or outdoor gatherings.

Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, called the announcement “the long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel and a return to sense of ‘normalcy.’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.