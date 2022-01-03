The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has been sweeping the country – though some states have been impacted more than others.

As cases continue to rise nationwide, thousands of flights have been canceled as an increased number of airline workers have tested positive, and other Americans have been waiting hours at testing sites.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently cut down the recommended isolation time for those who test positive but show no symptoms from 10 days to just five – though it’s unclear if the agency will amend its advice to recommend a negative test for those wishing to leave quarantine early. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week that a PCR test after infection can be positive for up to 12 weeks.

FAUCI TEASES NEW TESTING RECOMMENDATION DESPITE SHORTAGES

As schools are looking to resume after holiday breaks, testing woes could further impact students’ and teachers’ return. And omicron’s effect is being felt across other industries as more workers call out sick.

The Biden administration warned Americans might have to wait weeks for the rollout of promised at-home tests, and results for PCR tests have been delayed by days in some areas.

Here’s a look into how omicron is affecting each state – and Washington, D.C. – listing the states by the most to the least number of cases recorded by the CDC over the last week per every 100,000 people.

Washington, D.C. -Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 2,038.1

New Jersey -Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 1,375.1

Florida -Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 1,186.4

Rhode Island – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 1,062.9

Maryland – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 1,028.9

New York -Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 1,027.7

Illinois -Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 921.8

Massachusetts – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 886.4

Connecticut – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 879.1

Ohio – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 813.9

Delaware – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 761.6

Hawaii – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 760.5

Georgia – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 734

Virginia – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 706.8

Michigan – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 647.8

Pennsylvania – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 623

Louisiana – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 617.2

New Hampshire – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 589.2

Colorado – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 566.5

Tennessee – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 546.7

Wisconsin – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 540.7

Alabama – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 515.2

Indiana – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 504.9

Kansas – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 481.3

South Carolina – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 466.4

Missouri – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 462

Mississippi – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 448.6

West Virginia – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 444.9

Kentucky – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 441

Washington – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 428.1

Minnesota – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 400.5

Arkansas – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 385

Maine – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 379

California – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 375.1

Nebraska – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 371

North Carolina – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 366.3

Iowa – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 366

South Dakota – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 355.6

Texas – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 346.8

Utah – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 343.6

North Dakota – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 340.5

Vermont – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 336.7

Nevada – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 328.8

Arizona – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 328.3

New Mexico – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 301.5

Oklahoma – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 297.3

Alaska – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 241.7

Oregon – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 215.8

Wyoming – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 203.9

Idaho – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 178.4

Montana – Cases in the last 7 days/ 100K: 153.8