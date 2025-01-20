Couple with fake fire truck busted for impersonating firefighters near Palisades Fire in Los Angeles: sheriff

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Los Angeles authorities said a couple was arrested for impersonating firefighters after they attempted to enter an evacuation zone with a fake firetruck near the Palisades Fire area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were arrested for Impersonating a Firefighter and entering an evacuation zone.

Officials said an LAPD patrol unit was driving through the Palisades Fire area with fire personnel and noticed a fire truck that did not appear to be legitimate.

The officers reached out to deputies and shared that the individuals in the phony fire truck attempted to enter an evacuation zone.

Upon approaching the truck, officials said deputies noticed that both suspects were wearing turnout gear.

The occupants claimed to be from the “Roaring River Fire Department” in Oregon. However, deputies learned that the department was not legitimate, and the truck was purchased at an auction.

The fire truck was impounded by authorities.

