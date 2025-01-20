Couple with fake fire truck busted for impersonating firefighters near Palisades Fire in Los Angeles: sheriff
Officials said the two occupants were also wearing CAL-Fire t-shirts under the turnout gear, and had helmets and radios.
The couple admitted to deputies that they had entered the evacuation zone.
Authorities uncovered that Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon, including criminal mischief and arson.
2 MORE FIREBUGS CHARGED AS LA’S NEW TOUGH-ON-CRIME DA HEATS UP FIGHT AGAINST LOOTERS AND ARSONISTS
Investigators will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
As of January 12, approximately 29 people have been arrested in Los Angeles so far in connection to criminal activity related to the ongoing wildfires.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 25 of those arrested were in the area of the Eaton Fire, while four others came from the Palisades Fire evacuation zone.
Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.
Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]