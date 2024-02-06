Country star Toby Keith dead at 62, Biden and Haley on Nevada ballot, but not Trump and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

LEGEND LOST – Country music icon Toby Keith dead at 62: ‘Fought his fight with grace and courage.’ Continue reading …

WHITE HOUSE RACE – Nevada presidential primaries: Biden and Haley are on the ballot, but not Trump. Continue reading …

BORDER CHAOS – House tees up historic vote to impeach Biden official over border crisis. Continue reading …

‘A REAL MISUNDERSTANDING’ – Senator addresses legislators’ confusion over border bill as House GOP calls it ‘DOA.’ Continue reading …

CROSS-COUNTRY CHASE – Migrants accused in viral mob beatdown of NYPD officers nabbed after fleeing out West. Continue reading …

‘TROUBLESOME’ – House Dem accused of accepting ‘illegal’ campaign donations from controversial marijuana dispensary chain. Continue reading …

SPECIAL PRIVILEGES – GOP hopeful co-authored bills to provide in-state tuition, driving ‘cards’ to illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

‘POISON MORE PEOPLE’ – White House consulted TikTok climate activist on latest fossil fuel crackdown. Continue reading …

SLIDE TO THE LEFT – Speaker Johnson could be forced to seek Dem support on Israel aid bill. Continue reading …

‘PRETTY IRRITATED’ – Texas college student defends controversial ‘Black Graduation’ ceremony. Continue reading …

FAILURE TO LAUNCH – CNN reshuffles its morning show again. Continue reading …

UNCANCELED – Fellow comics respond to Gillis returning to SNL, partnering with Bud Light. Continue reading …

‘YOU GO TO JAIL’ – Viral CNN clip raises questions on NYC migrant gangs spending money in other places. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – New border bill fiasco certain to hurt Biden’s already plummeting numbers. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – The real reason Joe Biden won’t punish Iran. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Speaker Johnson tells Laura the Senate’s border bill is a non-starter in the House. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden could shut down the border tomorrow. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This bill does ‘absolutely nothing’ to secure the border. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – You can’t turn the country blue when you’re turning its citizens black and blue. Continue reading …

1990s TO 2020s – Were you or your kids born in any of these decades? Check out the average home prices. Continue reading …

SWING AND MISS – What Gronk believes happened between Bill Belichick, Falcons. Continue reading …

‘CITIZENS BETTER LISTEN UP’ – Migrant crisis hands criminal enterprises big wins as pool of recruits grows. Continue reading …

ON THIN ICE? – Watch as an ice skater in Colorado goes for a daring afternoon jaunt on a frozen pond. See video …

DR. PHIL – We need immigration but not the way it’s being practiced right now. See video …

GLENN GREENWALD – The legitimacy of corporate media has collapsed. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

“This bill does absolutely nothing to secure the border. It would be an unmitigated disaster. And by the way, every Republican should strongly be opposed to this.”

– SEAN HANNITY

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning!