Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into New Mexico jail

A corrections officer with the Bernalillo County jail is now being held there on allegations he brought drugs into the facility, authorities said Friday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 19-year-old Grant Haneckow was arrested and booked into the county Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday.

He has been charged with bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment and trafficking other controlled substances.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Haneckow was discovered to be carrying 40 sealed Suboxone strips on Wednesday. Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction.

Joseph Trujeque, president of the union representing Metropolitan Detention Center corrections officers, said the union would likely not provide Haneckow with an attorney because it involves him allegedly committing criminal offenses.

Maggie Shepard, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, confirmed the office will represent Haneckow but a public defender had not been assigned to the case yet.