Correctional worker arrested after street-racing crash that injured Corvette driver, ripped car apart

A Florida man who left the scene of an accident following a street race that ended with the crash of a Chevrolet Corvette that burst apart and ejected its driver earlier this month has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Jacob Steven Michael Carmack, 23, of Ocala, was identified as the driver of a Ford Mustang involved in the street-racing incident on Nov. 18 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. FOX35 Orlando reported that Carmack is employed as a correctional officer with CoreCivic in Citrus County.

The silver Mustang and white Corvette were street racing around 8:30 a.m. on State Highway 200 when the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius, careened off the road and slammed into a power pole and tree. First responders arrived to find the Corvette ripped “in pieces,” Marion County Fire Rescue said at the time.

The driver was reportedly ejected 154 feet from the wreck. FHP identified the driver as a 38-year-old male from Ocala, and said he was seriously injured. No update on his condition was provided.

Carmack had stopped briefly, concealing his car in the parking lot of a local business, to check on the injured driver before fleeing, according to authorities.



Witnesses took photos of the suspected driver at the scene and shared them with law enforcement.

After troopers identified Carmack, he was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury to another, failing to remain at the scene of a crash with injuries, and racing on highways.



FHP said the investigation remains ongoing.