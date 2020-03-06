Coronavirus: Woman, 88, pictured chatting with quarantined husband of 60 years through window

Heartbreaking photos captured an 88-year-old woman separated from her 89-year-old husband, who is in isolation at a coronavirus-hit nursing home in Washington state.

Dorothy Campbell on Thursday visited Gene, her husband of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, where several residents have died of the illness, according to NBC Bay Area.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Campbell, who lives in nearby Bothell, Washington, wore slippers and used a cane as she chatted with her husband by phone with a window keeping them apart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

Her son, Charlie, a retired nurse from New Mexico helped her make the eight-mile trip from her home, according to the news outlet.

TRUMP CANCELS TRIP TO CDC AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Meanwhile, several families held a rally to express their concerns about the long-term care facility.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have been complaining for days about the lack of information,” Kevin Connolly, whose father-in-law lives at the center, told KING.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.