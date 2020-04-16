Coronavirus stay-at-home orders: What states have issued directives so far?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the U.S., more than 300 million Americans in at least 42 states are being urged to stay home.

Nonessential businesses and schools have been closed and residents have been asked to only leave their homes if they absolutely must in an effort to curb the spread of the sometimes deadly COVID-19 virus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The states that have not issued any stay-at-home orders are Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Partial orders have been issued locally by cities or counties in Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.

Here are the 42 states so far with residents living under stay-at-home orders:

Alabama

Population: about 4.9 million

Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide stay-at-home order on April 3 following nationwide criticism for repeatedly refusing to issue the measures over concerns about the economy. Ivey had already moved against the spread of the virus on March 13, closing schools, limiting public gatherings and visitations to hospitals and nursing homes, and reducing overcrowding in jails.

“I can’t say this [any more] clearly — #COVID19 is an imminent threat to our way of life, & you need to understand that we’re past urging people to stay home. It is NOW the law,” Ivey said at the time.

Alaska

Population: about 737,000

Gov. Mike Dunleavy mandated all Alaskans to stay-at-home on March 27, telling the state “we crossed a line today.”

Alaskans can still go outside, but they must stay at least 6 feet away from those they do not live with. Essential businesses such as grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and gas stations remained open. Restaurants can only provide take-out service.

Arizona

Population: about 7.3 million

Gov. Doug Ducey issued statewide stay-at-home orders on March 30. The measures are set to end April 30. Ducey said he wants to reopen the economy as soon as possible, but not until it is “safe and healthy to do so.”

“Arizonans’ efforts to physical distance and make responsible choices are working,” Ducey tweeted. “It’s critical that we keep those efforts up as we plan for the future and a time when we can begin to return some normalcy to people’s lives.”

California

Population: about 39.5 million

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the stay-at-home order for America’s most populous state on March 19, the first state to impose such a measure.

“This is a moment we need to make tough decisions.” Newsom said at the time. “This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth.”

Colorado

Population: about 5.8 million

Gov. Jared Polis announced a stay-at-home order for all Coloradans on March 25 effective through April 11. The order was later extended through April 26.

“The lives of many Coloradans hinges on your ability to be able to stay at home,” Polis said.

Connecticut

Population: about 3.6 million

Connecticut’s statewide stay-at-home order took effect March 23.

“At this critical time, it is essential that everyone just stay home so we can contain the spread of this virus while keeping essential services running,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Delaware

Population: about 973,000

Gov. John Carney announced a statewide stay-at-home order effective March 24.

“This was not an easy decision, but it’s the right decision to protect the safety of Delawareans and Delaware families,” Carney said.

Florida

Population: about 21.5 million

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resisted statewide measures for weeks, finally announced stay-at-home orders on April 1 following the White House’s decision to extend coronavirus guidelines until April 30.

“We expanded it statewide when the president extended the [federal] guidance to 30 days [Tuesday],” DeSantis told Fox News’ Sean Hannity at the time. “We said, ‘Look, the country is paused. We’ve got to defeat this,’ so I felt it was prudent to extend it statewide.”

Police in Daytona announced that they would use drones to locate and break up any gatherings in violation of social distancing mandates. The drones are equipped with a FLIR system that can detect body temperatures with a fever – any temperature between 99-105 degrees.

Georgia

Population: about 10.6 million

Gov. Brian Kemp announced a week-long stay-at-home order for the state on April 1. The order was later extended through May 13.

“This will allow us to continue deploying resources, lend support to frontline health care workers, and help as we prepare for a potential patient surge in our hospitals,” Kemp said.

Hawaii

Population: about 1.4 million

Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home orders for the Aloha State went into effect March 25. Residents could leave their homes for essential activities, which included surfing and swimming, only if they followed social distancing measures. Residents who violate the measures could be charged with a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

“The threat of COVID-19 is unprecedented and requires aggressive action,” Ige said.

Idaho

Population: about 1.8 million

Gov. Brad Little imposed a 21-day statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. The governor extended the order on April 15 through the end of the month.

“Continuing to do that is the right thing to do,” Little said.

Illinois

Population: about 12.7 million

Illinois’ stay-at-home orders went into effect on March 21, with Gov. JB Pritzker extending the measures just 10 days later through the end of April.

“If we can end this early, I will be the first to tell you when we can take those strides to normal again,” Pritzker said.

Indiana

Population: about 6.7 million

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb required Hoosiers to stay in their homes on March 24.

Kansas

Population: about 2.9 million

Gov. Laura Kelly mandated residents statewide to stay at home on March 30.

“While I left these decisions to local health departments as long as possible, the reality is that the patchwork approach that has developed is inconsistent and is a recipe for chaos,” Kelly said.

Kentucky

Population: about 4.5 million

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to stop operating in-person services by March 26 and urged residents to stay “healthy at home.” In a news conference on March 27, he clarified that the state’s campaign amounted to telling residents to stay home.

“That doesn’t mean you need to cower down in your home,” Beshear said. But “you stay at home, unless you are getting groceries or other supplies that you may need.”

Louisiana

Population: about 4.6 million

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order on March 22. He extended the order on April 2 through the end of the month.

“If we want to flatten the curve, we must take more mitigation measures right now and limit our contact,” Edwards said. “There’s no other way to do this.”

Maine

Population: about 1.3 million

Gov. Janet Mills issued a stay-at-home order on March 31, requiring Maine residents to stay home unless it was essential to leave.

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest public health crises this world has seen in more than a century,” Mills said. “This virus will continue to sicken people across our state; our cases will only grow, and more people will die. I say this to be direct, to be as honest with you as I can. Because saving lives will depend on us.”

Maryland

Population: about 6 million

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home directive on March 30. Those found violating the order will be charged with a misdemeanor.

“This is the deadly public health crisis,” Hogan said. “We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so.”

Massachusetts

Population: about 6.9 million

While not declaring an order, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a “stay-at-home advisory” on March 23. A week later he extended the advisory through May 4.

“I don’t believe I can or should order U.S. citizens to be confined to their homes for days on end,” Baker said.

Michigan

Population: about 9.9 million

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed a strict stay-at-home order on March 24. It was originally set to expire April 13 before being extended through April 30.

Whitmer’s order is among the nation’s strictest, prohibiting residents from visiting family or friends except for providing care, banning public or private gatherings of any size, and restricting what essential businesses remaining open may sell.

“I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary,” Whitmer said. “If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Minnesota

Population: about 5.6 million

Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 27.

“It’s an unprecedented challenge for us,” he said. “Minnesotans have risen to the occasion, we’ve slowed it, but make no mistake, slowing it is not going to stop it. It’s not going to change the reality. This is a human issue with mathematics driving it.”

Mississippi

Population: about 3 million

Gov. Tate Reeves issued the stay-at-home order on April 1 after consulting with the state’s health experts.

“Here in the Hospitality State, Mississippians have been stepping up to help one another, and I’m grateful for everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect our state,” Reeves said. “Together, we must keep up these efforts.”

Missouri

Population: about 9.9 million

Gov. Mike Parson issued a stay-at-home order on April 3, saying the measure would allow the state to “stay ahead of the battle” against COVID-19. The state’s death rate from the disease was below one percent when the order was issued, the governor said.

Montana

Population: about 1.1 million

Gov. Steve Bullock issued a statewide stay-at-home directive on March 28.

“We cannot rebuild our economic strength without doing everything we can now to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus,” he said.

Nevada

Population: about 3.1 million

Gov. Steve Sisolak extended a shutdown on all non-essential businesses, including gaming, when he formally issued a stay-at-home order on April 1. The order followed weeks of Sisolak asking Nevadans to stay home.

“I’ve asked Nevadans to #StayHomeForNevada since 3/17, & I am now reinforcing that imperative,” Sisolak said. “STAY HOME for our State.”

New Hampshire

Population: about 1.4 million

Gov. Chris Sununu imposed stay-at-home measures on March 27.

“No one will be prevented from leaving their home & the state is not closing its borders,” he said, adding that no governor has the authority to shut down their state’s border.

New Jersey

Population: about 8.8 million

Gov. Phil Murphy issued stay-at-home orders on March 21.

“From day one, we’ve made a commitment to be guided by the facts and take any action necessary to protect the health and safety of New Jersey’s nine million residents,” Murphy said.

Police in Elizabeth, N.J., announced they would be using drones to locate and break up any gatherings in violation of social distancing mandates. They later clarified that the drones would not be able to record or take pictures; it would merely play a pre-recorded message demanding anyone in the area disperse.

New Mexico

Population: about 2.1 million

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order on March 23.

“The only way for us to stop the spread of this virus is for New Mexicans to stop interacting with each other,” Grisham said.

New York

Population: about 19.5 million

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced stay-at-home orders on March 20. He extended the orders on April 16 through May 15.

“When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said.

North Carolina

Population: about 10.5 million

Gov. Roy Cooper imposed a statewide stay-at-home order March 30 through April 29.

“I know this order may lead to even more hardship and heartache,” Cooper said. “Although we are physically apart, we must take this step together in spirit.”

Ohio

Population: about 11.7 million

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stay-at-home order on March 22. The order was later extended through May 1.

“We haven’t faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years – we are at war,” DeWine said. “In the time of war, we must make sacrifices, and I thank all of our Ohio citizens for what they are doing and what they aren’t doing.”

Oregon

Population: about 4.2 million

Gov. Kate Brown on March 23 ordered Oregonians to stay home “to the maximum extent possible,” unless going out for essential reasons.

Those who violate the order would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Pennsylvania

Population: about 12.8 million

Gov. Tom Wolf placed the entire state under a stay-at-home order on April 1, expanding the measures he began imposing on individual counties since March 23.

Rhode Island

Population: about 1 million

Gov. Gina Raimondo issued stay-at-home orders on March 28. The orders were later extended through at least May 8.

Raimondo also defended a policy that tried to keep out-of-state residents away.

“I want to be crystal clear about this: If you’re coming to Rhode Island from New York you are ordered into quarantine,” she said. “The reason for that is because more than half of the cases of coronavirus in America are in New York.”

South Carolina

Population: about 5.1 million

Gov. Henry McMaster stopped short of declaring a formal stay-at-home order, instead issuing a “Home or Work” order on April 6. The order requires that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services.

McMaster told reporters: “This is a stay-at-home order. You call it what you like.”

Tennessee

Population: about 6.8 million

Gov. Bill Lee announced a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30 effective through April 13. The order was later extended through April 30.

Texas

Population: about 28.9 million

Gov. Greg Abbott said “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” are not good terms to use when describing an executive order issued March 31. But he is telling Texans to stay home except for when conducting essential business.

“I’m establishing essential services and activities protocol,” he said at a news conference. He said his order would be in place through April 30.

Vermont

Population: about 624,000

Gov. Phil Scott announced a stay-at-home order on March 24.

“The more Vermonters who take this seriously and stay home, the faster we can return to normal,” Scott said.

Virginia

Population: about 8.5 million

Gov. Ralph Northam announced stay-at-home orders on March 30 for all Virginians through June 10 unless amended or rescinded before then.

“We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing,” Northam said.

Washington

Population: about 7.6 million

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week stay-at-home order for Washingtonians on March 23. Inslee later extended the order until at least May 4.

“The less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save,” Inslee said.

West Virginia

Population: about 1.8 million

Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order on March 23 that remains in effect unless terminated by a subsequent executive order.

“It’s important that all of us understand the magnitude of this situation today,” Justice said. “The magnitude is unbelievable. It’s the biggest event for any living person in the United States today, period.

Wisconsin

Population: about 5.8 million

Gov. Tony Evers announced a stay-at-home order on March 23 after saying he initially thought he wouldn’t have to issue such an order.

“You can still get out and walk the dogs—it’s good exercise and it’s good for everyone’s mental health—but please don’t take any other unnecessary trips, and limit your travel to essential needs like going to the doctor, grabbing groceries, or getting medication,” he said.