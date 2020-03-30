Coronavirus scare leads to Florida man's arrest on a hoax weapon of mass destruction charge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A coronavirus scare at a Florida business has led to the arrest of a man with facial tatoos on a use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction charge.

David White, 50, was arrested after deputies showed up at the Jacksonville business Sunday afternoon for a report of a COVID-19 contamination incident.

Deputies said witnessess told them they saw White approach the business with a container labeled COVID-19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Then as he entered, he sprayed the unknown substance on and around the entrance doors of the business, the news release said.

“The suspect reportedly made statements to the employees and patrons in the area that they were now infected with COVID-19,” it said.

White was identified as a suspect during an investigation that included the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task.

”Following the incident, the business took proper precautionary measures as the affected area was cleaned and sanitized,” the news release said.