Coronavirus prompts 2 Pennsylvania churches to move services to outdoor drive-in

Two Pennsylvania churches are holding services this weekend at an outdoor drive-in movie theater due to the coronavirus outbreak and restrictions on gatherings.

“Worship in the comfort of your vehicle, any snacks or drinks are at your discretion, you can even kick off your shoes without offending anyone,” Hope Lutheran Church in Cherryville told its parishioners.

Hope Lutheran is holding a service at Becky’s Drive-In in Lehigh Township on Saturday evening.

Bethany Wesleyan Church reserved the landmark drive-in for a 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

Like California, New York and Illinois, Pennsylvania took bold action Friday, ordering most residents to stay at home to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

LehighValleyLive.com first reported on the drive-in services on Thursday.

Becky’s has been closed for the winter and won’t begin showing movies again for another few weeks, according to the news outlet.

Those who attend are being asked to remain in their cars during the service. They will be able to tune in to the service through their car radio.

“I’ll be delivering a message,” Bethany pastor Kevin Fetterhoff said in a Facebook video inviting members of his church to attend. “You’ll see me not up on the big screen, I’ll just be there live and we’ll be preaching.”

He added: “Our objective is not to be cool or clever. Our objective is to be the Body of Christ.”