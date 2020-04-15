Coronavirus outbreak at Chicago-area shelters infects dozens of immigrant children

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A coronavirus outbreak at Chicago-area shelters has infected more than three dozen immigrant children who are in U.S. custody, officials said Tuesday.

Heartland Human Care Services, a non-profit organization that operates the shelters, said in a statement that at least 37 of the 69 minors under its care in three shelters tested positive for COVID-19. Heartland officials called their prognosis “very good,” but declined to offer specifics on their treatment.

The children are in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), a government office tasked with the custody and care of unaccompanied immigrant minors who have no lawful immigration status in the U.S. The children stay at the shelters until they can be released to a relative or legal guardian.

The first positive test results were reported at Heartland’s Bronzeville shelter Friday, with more cases confirmed over the weekend, according to an internal email to staff obtained by ProPublica, which first reported the outbreak.

It is unclear how many cases were reported at each shelter.

Heartland has taken steps to protect minors in their care during the pandemic, including a temporary halt instituted last month on taking new children. Officials have tested all children, added nurse practitioners and require staff members to wear gloves and masks.

Heartland’s National Immigrant Justice Center called for expediting family reunification, the subject of a court battle, saying in a statement it was “deeply concerned” about children and staff.

The ORR said Tuesday that 21 children in Illinois and Texas shelters are currently COVID-19 positive and six others recovered. None required hospitalization. Officials couldn’t immediately explain the discrepancy with Heartland’s data, saying they were still compiling figures.

Federal officials said they’re following federal safety guidelines, arguing the children’s safe release “to suitable sponsors may take longer” given the pandemic.

There are about 2,500 children in the office’s custody.

As of Wednesday, Illinois had 23,248 confirmed coronavirus cases and 869 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.