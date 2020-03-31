Coronavirus kills New York neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has killed a world-renowned New York City neurosurgeon who successfully separated conjoined 13-month-old twins in a rare operation.

After serving as a Marine during the Vietnam War, Dr. James Goodrich dedicated his life to saving children with complex neurological conditions, Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx said in news release announcing the death.

ONCE-CONJOINED TWINS GOING TO REHAB 9 WEEKS AFTER SEPARATION

Goodrich led a 40-person surgical team that separated conjoined twins Jadon and Anias McDonald during a 20-hour procedure in 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It was the seventh set of twins joined at the head Goodrich helped successfully separate. At the time, he called it one of his “most difficult cases.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHO IS MOST AT-RISK?

“Jim was in many ways the heart and soul of our department — a master surgeon, a world-class educator, and a beloved colleague for all,” said Dr. Emad Eskandar, chair of the neurosurgery department at Albert Einstein College and Montefiore Medical Center. “His sudden loss is heartbreaking and his memory will always remain foremost in our thoughts.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goodrich was 73 when he died Monday of COVID-19, Montefiore said.