Coronavirus forces over 16 percent of FDNY members to call out sick, official says

Almost 16.5 percent of FDNY members were out sick on Tuesday as the number of those infected with coronavirus within the department surged to 282.

Out of 17,000 FDNY members, 2,800 were out sick — 23 percent are EMS workers and 16 percent are firefighters, a senior FDNY official told Fox News.

Similarly, startling numbers of sick officers were reported by the New York City Police Department, as well.

The NYPD said Tuesday that 15.6 percent of uniformed officers are out sick, according to the department’s daily coronavirus report.

To date, 1,048 uniformed members and 145 civilian members of the force have tested positive for COVID-19.

“With more than 5,600 cops out sick and over 1,000 who have tested positive for #COVID19, the hundreds of additional officers who were deployed this week will be on the streets keeping you safe,” NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said on Twitter. “My thanks to every one of them for their unwavering dedication to our city.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has enveloped New York City and turned it into the country’s epicenter — with the highest number of cases and deaths in the U.S. — officers continue to patrol the streets, visiting bars and restaurants, personal care facilities and public places to ensure that they remain closed, per the state’s mandates.

As the death toll in New York reached 1,550 on Tuesday and the number of positive cases rose to 75,795, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to bring 250 more ambulances and 500 more EMTs and paramedics to the city to assist in coronavirus efforts.