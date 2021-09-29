Cooler temperatures felt in regions across US as front brings risk of storms, heavy rain

Cooler, drier air has settled into the Northeast after a cold front and storms moved through the region on Tuesday.

THE FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON: HOW TO PREPARE

Temperatures will also start to cool off following above-average heat that has been hanging on to the Central Plains.

In addition, a front marching in from the West will bring the risk of storms and heavy rain over the next few days.

Much colder air has moved into the Northwest, along with a cold front with nighttime lows below freezing and bringing snow to the mountains.

Hurricane Sam is a small, powerful hurricane that will stay away from the U.S, but Bermuda will still need to watch the track of the storm for any changes.