Convicted rapist on parole charged with attempted murder after brutal attack leaves NYC mother in coma

A man who was free on parole after spending more than a decade behind bars for rape was arrested Friday on suspicion of beating a New York woman.

Miguel Jiraud, 30, was charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking 44-year-old DianaAgudelo, a single mother of two, as she rode her electric bicycle on Randall’s Island on her way home to Queens, according to the New York Post.

The alleged attack happened May 16 around 11:30 p.m., and Jiraud is accused of beating Agudelo, stealing her bicycle and leaving her, according to FOX 5.

She reportedly had facial fractures and a cracked skull and was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. She has been in a coma since she was found.

FOX 5 reported that Agudelo rode her bicycle to and from work to help save money for her children’s college educations.

After leaving the courthouse, a shackled Jiraud denied beating Agudelo while he was being placed in a police vehicle.

“I found her,” he told a reporter. “The evidence is going to speak for itself. Do you want to see my hands? My hands are perfect.”

“I found her,” he repeated. “I stood there for an hour and went to work late. They did not say that.”

The reporter then confronted him about his rape conviction.

“And I’ve not done nothing wrong since I’ve been home,” he said. “Not a violation, not a traffic stop.”

The NYPD did not immediately return a comment request.