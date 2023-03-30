Convicted Pennsylvania child rapist sentenced to 3,000 years in prison

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Tuesday to 3,000 years in prison for years of child sex crimes after he had been convicted of 13,143 felonies.

Matthew Perry, 44, was found guilty after a trial in Greene County Court in November for child sex crimes that spanned six years.

He won’t be eligible for parole until the year 3523.

“This is an unprecedented conviction and sentence and sets a milestone in the fight against sexual predators,” Greene County District Attorney David Russo said in a statement. “I hope other district attorneys follow our lead in our mission to protect children.”

Russo, who prosecuted this case himself, told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that this case was an example of how his administration is taking a more aggressive approach to deterring sexual predators from attacking children.

“Not all these rapes happened at once, so why charge them as one count?” Russo said. “If someone thinks they can do something like this and only get six to 10 years or six to 12 years, they’re not worried about it.”

That’s why he pushed to have the charges filed for each individual incident.

“When we charge them this way, we can get longer sentences,” Russo said. “We want to deter this activity and protect the safety of our children.”

The six-year nightmare started when the victim was five years old, and finally ended in 2017 after her friend saw what was happening and told a school counselor in 2017.

Perry was previously convicted by the same judge last May to serve 40 to 80 years in prison for molesting a different girl between the summer of 2016 and March 2017.

Perry’s 40-year-old wife, Cheyenna Perry, was also sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison for recording sex acts and taking explicit photos and was ordered to register as a sex offender.