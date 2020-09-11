Contractor arrested after 'suspicious' mirrors found in middle school girl's bathroom stalls

Police in New Jersey have arrested a contractor after mirrors were installed on the interior doors of stalls in a girl’s bathroom at a middle school, leaving staff “suspicious that someone was peering through an air conditioning vent” above.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, is facing one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), one count of third-degree Invasion of privacy, and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography), according to Gloucester Township Police.

Investigators say they were contacted by officials at Glen Landing Middle School on Tuesday after staff there discovered the mirrors.

“Staff became suspicious that someone was peering through an air conditioning vent located overtop of the bathroom stalls,” the department said in a statement, without elaborating.

Police then arrested Mahley, an 8-year employee at Multi-Temp Mechanical Inc., in Westville. The Gloucester Township Board of Education had contracted his company to perform heating, ventilation and air conditioning services at the school, investigators added.

“Gloucester Township Public School District remains committed to providing a healthy and safe learning environment to its’ students and staff at all times,” John Bilodeau, its superintendent, said in a letter to the community following Mahley’s arrest.

Bilodeau also said he was “very disturbed” to learn of the criminal charges filed against Mahley.

The school had started bringing students back this week.