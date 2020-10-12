Connecticut woman to be charged after 8-month-old found in dumpster: report

A 24-year-old Connecticut woman faces charges of abandonment after police said they located an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster outside an apartment, a report said.

Fox 61 reported on Monday that the baby was found by a maintenance worker at the building in Newhallville, which is a neighborhood in New Haven. The baby was taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and reportedly listed in stable condition. The New Haven Register reported that the baby had burns on her hands.

The paper said the woman is not the baby’s mother and police believe she was the person who put the baby in the dumpster.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While detectives have determined the Hamden woman put the baby in the dumpster, investigators have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries,” Capt. Anthony Duff told the paper.