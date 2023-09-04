Connecticut tractor trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashes on Interstate 84

The eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Manchester, Connecticut, was shut down on Sunday night due to an accident involving a tractor trailer.The trailer was carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline when it overturned and burst into flames.Three people were taken to the local hospital, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

A tractor trailer carrying over 8,000 gallons of gasoline along Interstate 84 overturned and burst into flames after an accident, shutting down the highway overnight as the fire burned down.

The tanker rolled over after an accident involving a passenger vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound side of the highway in Manchester, just east of Hartford. The tanker caught fire and exploded several times, a statement from the Manchester Fire Department said.

Pictures and videos from the crash show a towering wall of flames rising from the overturned tanker and thick black smoke rising into the night sky.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES RESCUE MOTORIST WHO WAS TRAPPED IN RAVINE FOR NEARLY 5 DAYS

Three people were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters decided to let the fire burn itself down, the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I-84 traffic was shut down in both directions Sunday night. One eastbound lane remained closed early Monday.