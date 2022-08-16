Connecticut thieves caught on video stealing car from gas pump in just 7 seconds

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing an idle car at a Connecticut gas station in just seven seconds.

The brazen auto theft took place around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a Shell gas station on Straits Turnpike in Watertown, Connecticut, police said.

Police said the keys were left inside the vehicle and the vehicle was left running while the operator went inside the store.

Video footage released by police shows a car pulling up next to a black Nissan Altima. A person appears to get out of the vehicle from the passenger side and hop into the driver’s seat of the Altima before both vehicles drive away — all in just seven seconds.

Police are advising the public not toleave their keys in their vehicle and to lock their doors and be aware of their surroundings.

“Suspects are waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicles running unattended,” Watertown police said in a Facebook post.

Police said another vehicle with the keys left inside was stolen the night before at a CVS.

“There has been a drastic increase in stolen motor vehicles throughout town and in the area,” police said.

Watertown is about 40 miles southwest of Hartford.