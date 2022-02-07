Connecticut teacher arrested for pulling 12-year-old’s hair: ‘No justification’

A Connecticut teacher is set to appear in court Monday after allegedly pulling a 12-year-old student’s hair inside a classroom, reports say.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, has been charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace following the alleged incident at King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven on Feb. 1, according to WTNH.

“There’s certain things you say and there’s certain things you don’t say, there’s certain things you do and certain things you’re not supposed to do especially when dealing with people’s children,” a woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told the station. “At the end of the day, there’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child.”

Video purportedly showing the incident depicts a woman grabbing a student’s hair as classmates are heard shouting. The woman then releases her grip and the child backs away.

New Haven police told FOX61 that the student involved was 12-years-old and declined medical attention.

Wells-Jackson, meanwhile, was released on $20,000 bond following her arrest.

“The district takes student safety very seriously. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department,” New Haven Public Schools said in a statement to FOX61.

It was not clear what caused the incident, but WTNH reports that it’s the fourth time a teacher has been arrested in the district since November.

Both New Haven Public Schools and the New Haven Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.