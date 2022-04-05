Connecticut politician says several bullets struck his home, police are investigating

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Connecticut Monday evening after several bullets struck the home of a state senator, officials said.

Connecticut state Senator Gary Winfield said in a statement that he and his family members are “fine” after a “couple of bullet holes” struck his home.

“Hey all, thanks for the concern,” he wrote on social media. “I didn’t want to try to reach back out to everyone because that’s impossible. We are ok.”

Winfield, also a retired Navy electrician, said his family members laid low until the shooting stopped. According to his bio, Winfield resides in New Haven.

“A couple of bullet holes in the house but we are fine. I really appreciate all the concern. The younger kids didn’t really know what was happening so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low. Will keep monitoring them to see. Otherwise, we are fine.”

“Thank you, Lord,” Winfield said in another post.

The incident is not believed to be a political or targeted attack.

The shooting comes the day after a Connecticut woman injured seven officers after she rammed their cruisers in her Hummer while attempting to flee detainment.