Connecticut police investigating after mother, 7-year-old daughter found dead at upscale Westport home

Connecticut police are investigating the “untimely” deaths of a woman and her 7-year-old daughter found Thursday afternoon inside their home in the upscale suburb of Westport.

Police, fire and EMS units responded around 4 p.m. to a report about an unresponsive woman. An unidentified woman was found dead inside the home, the Westport Police Department said. Crews then searched the home and located a child who was also deceased.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is assisting with the investigation.

In a letter addressed to the community, Westport Public Schools confirmed that the child was one of its students. Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the two people found dead were a mother and a daughter.

“Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter,” Scarice wrote in an email Thursday night, according to Connecticut Post. “There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss.”

Police have not identified the victims and did not immediately provide the age of the woman. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and not a threat to the community.

Coleytown Elementary School and Stepping Stones Preschool will not hold classes on Friday, but will be open for parents and students for mental health services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., WVIT reported.

The school district has “begun to mobilize all of our resources to provide the necessary support to our students and faculty,” Scarice said. Links to mental health resources were also provided.

The police department publicly said it is conducting an “untimely death” investigation, though a police sources speaking with both Fox 61 and WTNH categorized the incident as a double homicide. Westport Police Lt. David Wolf declined to provide additional details to Fox News early Friday.

The two-story residence located at 1 Lyndale Park is a 4,457-square-foot home with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, according to online real estate marketplace company Zillow. It is not currently listed for sale. It sits on the corner of a private drive and Weston Road, just off Route 15 and is located roughly 2 miles north of Westport’s downtown. A cut stone wall topped with wrought iron fences wraps around the front property.

Online records show that the home and property were last appraised in 2020 at a value of $1,460,400. The owner is listed as an Eric Malon, but it’s unclear if he currently lives at the home.

Westport is a town in Fairfield County along the Long Island Sound within Connecticut’s Gold Coast. It is about 52 miles northeast of New York City.

