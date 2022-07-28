Connecticut police discover woman, 3 children dead inside Danbury home

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three children and a woman were found dead inside a Connecticut home late Wednesday, according to reports.

The Danbury Police Department received a call from an allegedly distressed man around 6:30 p.m. local time to notify officers of the incident on Whaley Street, northeast affiliate FOX 5 New York reported, citing authorities.

Officers responded and discovered three children, who ranged in age from five to 12 years old, dead inside the home, FOX reported. The adult woman’s lifeless body was then found in an outside shed.

Additional details, including the motive, injuries, and the victims’ identities were not immediately available. Fox News Digital could not reach a spokesperson for the Danbury Police Department on Thursday morning.

CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE MURDER: POLICE ANNOUNCE ARRESTS OF THREE MORE TEENS IN JAMES MCGRATH CASE

CONNECTICUT LACROSSE PLAYER JAMES MCGRATH STABBING: 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH MURDER

Police reportedly described the crime as an isolated incident and said the public was not in danger. They added that there was no search for a suspect and that there was no suspect, though it was not immediately clear if the incident was a murder-suicide, according to FOX 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.