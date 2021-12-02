Connecticut police arrest three for grocery theft that was caught on video, went viral

The Connecticut State Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a grocery store theft that was caught on camera and went viral.

Nasif Amir Muhammad, 51, and Brandy Quadrato, 36, were charged this week in the theft at the Market 32 grocery store in Oxford on Nov. 9. Images of the theft went viral on social media.

James Hill, 44, was arrested Nov. 18.

All three were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the fourth degree and larceny in the fourth degree.

CONNECTICUT POLICE OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO BRAZEN CAUGHT-ON-VIDEO THEFT OF GROCERY STORE CARTS FULL OF GOODS

Bond for each suspect was set at $50,000, with Hill being the only one to post bond.



next



prev



next



prev



Muhammad and Quadrato were already being held at Massachusetts Department of Correction facilities on unrelated charges.

COLLEGE CRIMINAL JUSTICE PROFESSOR ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING FROM TARGET MULTIPLE TIMES

According to a statement by police following the original incident, several individuals were seen leaving the store with multiple shopping carts without paying. After leaving the store, according to the statement, the individuals loaded the items from the shopping carts into parked vehicles that were waiting outside the store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While a 911 call was never placed about the thefts, a call was placed to the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office about 10 minutes after the alleged crime.

“Had 911 been contacted in a timely manner, police personnel would have been able to attempt to intercept those involved. We would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant and not to engage with people like this when a crime is occurring,” the statement said.

A Connecticut State Police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.