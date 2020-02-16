Connecticut nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded, police say

One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Connecticut early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported on Twitter about 3 a.m. in Hartford’s South End, police said.

Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue, and that a “long, complex investigation” was underway.

“We’re not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,” he told The Associated Press.

Officials said that preliminary information indicated that two men and two women were wounded.

Police identified the victim who was killed as a 28-year-old male. Two of the wounded people were still in surgery. The others were listed in “stable” condition, police said.

The names of the victims and the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately released.

Officials told FOX61 there were two active scenes related to the shooting: one at the nightclub; and another involving a car crash on Maple Avenue near Hartford Hospital, involving one of the victims.

Police tweeted that streets surrounding the club remained closed during the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.