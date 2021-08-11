A 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest on Wednesday evening at Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut, according to local news reports.

A witness tells Fox News that he was in the mall when he heard a loud gunshot near the entrance to Macy’s shortly before 7:30 p.m., sending people fleeing from the scene.

The status of the 16-year-old is unclear and it is unknown if the suspect or suspects are still in the mall, FOX61 reports.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were escorting bystanders out of the mall as they tried to gain control of the scene, videos posted by News 12 Connecticut show.

PITTSBURGH COPS SLAM SIMON MALL OVER LACK OF CAMERAS THAT FORCED POLICE TO RESPOND TO SHOOTING BLIND

The Connecticut State Police is assisting the Danbury Police Department at the scene and urging the public to stay clear of the mall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mall, which is about one hour north of New York City, is one of the largest shopping center in New England with more than 1.2 million square feet, according to real estate investment trust Macerich.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.